The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

AS stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

