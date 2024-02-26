The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

