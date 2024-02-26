The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.