The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

