The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $67.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

