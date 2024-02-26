The York Water Company (YORW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. York Water has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in York Water by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in York Water during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in York Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

