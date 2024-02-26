Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

