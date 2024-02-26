Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

TH stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.18.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

