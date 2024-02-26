THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.44% of THOR Industries worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $124.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

