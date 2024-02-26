Thoughtworks (TWKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

