ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,316 shares of company stock worth $220,768 over the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

