TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $411.34 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.78.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in TopBuild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

