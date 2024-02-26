TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

TransAlta Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TAC opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

