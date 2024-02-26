Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Critical Survey

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Financial and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

This table compares Triumph Financial and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 8.69% 5.14% 0.74% Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.47% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triumph Financial and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.70 $41.08 million $1.60 46.80 Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.23 $21.75 million $1.24 9.04

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

