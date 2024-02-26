Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

