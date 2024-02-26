U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,791,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

