Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,072. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Udemy by 410.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

