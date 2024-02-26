Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 29th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $256.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

