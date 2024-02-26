Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 29th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $256.91 on Monday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,813,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,427,811,000 after buying an additional 1,067,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

