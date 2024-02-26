V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of V2X worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in V2X by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in V2X by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in V2X by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in V2X by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in V2X by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

