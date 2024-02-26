Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VLN opened at $2.29 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 215.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

