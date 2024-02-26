Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $51,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,415,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $219.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

