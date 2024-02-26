Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $38,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $311.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

