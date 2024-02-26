Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $513.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.