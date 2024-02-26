Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $174.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.