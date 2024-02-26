Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 12.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 76.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $828,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

