Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Veeva Systems worth $189,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $221.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.41.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

