Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTNR opened at $1.66 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

