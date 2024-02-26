VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,908 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after buying an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after buying an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

