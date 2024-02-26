Visa (NYSE:V) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Critical Analysis

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.03 -$15.73 million ($0.12) 0.00 Visa $32.65 billion 15.95 $17.27 billion $8.69 32.64

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A Visa 53.92% 50.02% 20.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80

Visa has a consensus price target of $290.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Visa beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

(Get Free Report)

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.