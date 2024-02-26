Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VST stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Vistra has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

