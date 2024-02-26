VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VIZIO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

