WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.09.

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

