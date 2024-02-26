Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Announces Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.