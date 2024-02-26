Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.82% of Wave Life Sciences worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

