Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.