Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.