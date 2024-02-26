Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 239.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.06 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

