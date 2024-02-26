Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

