Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,123 shares of company stock worth $250,797. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.60.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

