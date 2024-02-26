William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mister Car Wash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Mister Car Wash’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,406.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 202,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

