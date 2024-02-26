William Blair Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

