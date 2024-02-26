Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $785.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

