Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $11.04 on Monday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xperi by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

