Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE DB opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 198,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

