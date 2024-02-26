Zacks Research Comments on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after buying an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 3,175,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after buying an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after buying an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.