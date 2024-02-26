Zacks Research Weighs in on Rayonier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,324,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.