Zacks Research Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $12.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,123,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

