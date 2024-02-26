Zeta Global (ZETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

