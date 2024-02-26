Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of Zoom Video Communications worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,845 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

